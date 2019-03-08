Judge gives Trump ex-aide Manafort leniency: under four years in prison

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign chair and convention manager Paul Manafort appears at a press conference at the Republican Convention in Cleveland, U.S.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced on Thursday by a US judge to less than four years in prison - far shy of federal sentencing guidelines - for financial crimes uncovered during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election.

US District Judge T.S. Ellis imposed the 47-month sentence on Manafort, 69, during a hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, in which the veteran Republican political consultant asked for mercy but did not express remorse for his actions.

Ellis also ordered Manafort, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, to pay a fine of $50,000 (S$68,000) per centand restitution of just over $24 million

ALSO READ: Trump denies wrongdoing, slams ex-lawyer Cohen's 'stories' on hush payments