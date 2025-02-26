Award Banner
Kremlin says expert-level talks between Russia and US are being prepared

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year press conference and phone-in, in Moscow, Russia Dec 19, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 26, 2025 10:00 AM

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said on Wednesday (Feb 26) that expert level talks between the United States and Russia were being prepared following a high-level meeting between the two sides in Riyadh on Feb 18.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no plans at the moment for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but that one could be set up any time if necessary.

