Kremlin says expert-level talks between Russia and US are being prepared

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said on Wednesday (Feb 26) that expert level talks between the United States and Russia were being prepared following a high-level meeting between the two sides in Riyadh on Feb 18.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no plans at the moment for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but that one could be set up any time if necessary.

[[nid:715017]]