Kremlin says Trump is 'quite cynical', but in a good way

US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug 15, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 06, 2025 4:03 AM

MOSCOW — US President Donald Trump's deal-making approach to diplomacy is "quite cynical", but in a positive sense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on Friday (Sept 5).

In an interview with Russian news outlet Argumenty i Fakty, Peskov contrasted Trump's position with that of European countries which, he said, were doing everything they could to hinder a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"In contrast, Trump is much more constructive. He is, in the good sense of the word, quite cynical. In terms of 'why fight if you can trade'. And based on these interests of America, he does everything to stop wars," Peskov said.

He added that Russia would prefer to resolve the Ukraine conflict diplomatically rather than militarily. "And if Trump can help us in making these political and diplomatic means available, then our interests coincide here, and this can and should be welcomed."

Trump has veered in recent months between confident statements that Putin wants to end the war and sharp criticism of the Russian leader over the continued bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Moscow's consistent approach has been to flatter Trump and praise his peace-making efforts while accusing European governments of trying to torpedo the process.

Trump and Putin held a summit in Alaska three weeks ago, and Peskov said he had no doubt a follow-up could be organised very quickly if they considered it necessary. Working contacts were taking place all the time, he said.

Trump said on Thursday that he will speak to Putin in the near future.

