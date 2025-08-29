Ladbrokes owner's ex-CEO among 11 charged in UK over gambling services in Turkey

LONDON — The former head of the owner of British gambling firm Ladbrokes is among 11 people British prosecutors have charged with offences including bribery, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday (Aug 28).

Kenny Alexander, the former chief executive of GVC until his departure in July 2020, was charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe between 2011 and 2018 relating to the provision of gambling services in Turkey.

Lee Feldman, former non-executive chairman of GVC, which was later renamed as Entain, was also charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe.

Alexander, Feldman and their nine co-defendants are due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Oct 6, the CPS said.

Entain said in a statement: "The company has not been charged and none of the individuals charged are currently employed by the company or its group."

Entain shares dropped to session lows on the London Stock Exchange following the CPS announcement. By 11.51am GMT (7.51pm SGT), the stock was down 1.2 per cent at 874.8 pence (S$15.20).

