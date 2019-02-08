'Lonely' husband matches with own wife on Tinder

PHOTO: Unsplash
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

When the cat's away, the (unfaithful) mice will play.

This "lonely" husband who downloaded Tinder while his wife was out of town found himself in a bit of a prickly situation when he got a match on the app — his own wife.

Sharing his story on Reddit in the hopes that the internet could offer some guidance, the man said that he had met his wife on Tinder three years ago and that they had been "quite happily" married for 14 months.

He said, "A month ago she left on a business trip for a week and I found myself downloading Tinder on a particularly lonely night."

His reason for downloading the dating app?

"I don't even know why. I didn't have any intentions. But I did it."

Oh sure, that's very convincing.

PSA to all the married men out there: There are other things to do to pass time. You don't have to download dating apps. Watch some movies. Play some games. Eat some good grub. The possibilities are endless.

Anyway, back to our "bored" husband. After swiping around aimlessly, he deleted the app. Before long, another opportunity presented itself.

"On Monday my wife left for another business trip. Last night I once again downloaded Tinder and started swiping. Again, I had a laugh, but ultimately was bored of it.

"Then I saw her picture come up."

Photo: Twitter/knowyourmeme

He decided to "make a bold move" and swiped right on his wife. Surprisingly, they matched. This meant that his wife had swiped right on him first.

Why was she on Tinder? Was she really on a business trip? Why did she even swipe right on him? Filled with questions, the man decided that he was going to confront his wife when she returned.

Of course, this presented a dilemma — confronting her would also mean admitting that he was on Tinder.

The troubled husband turned to Reddit, asking, "What the h*** do I do?"

Unfortunately for him, netizens were unsympathetic. Commenters blasted him for downloading the app in the first place, expressing their doubts about his motives.

Photo: Screengrab/Reddit
Photo: Screengrab/Reddit

Some Redditors pointed out that both parties had no grounds to be upset with each other since they were both equally at fault for being on Tinder.

Photo: Screengrab/Reddit
Photo: Screengrab/Reddit

Others suggested that there may be more to the situation. In a twist worthy of a telenovela, some commenters speculated that perhaps the wife had found out that the husband was on Tinder and created her own profile to suss him out.

Photo: Screengrab/Reddit

Whatever the reality is, it seems like an awkward conversation is definitely in store for this couple.

One Reddit user summed up the situation best by saying: "You guys seem like a good match".

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about

Social media Dating/Relationships online dating
