Putin held meeting of top officials following call with Trump

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting of Russia's powerful Security Council following a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Russian news agencies reported on Friday (Oct 17), citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to Ushakov, Putin provided a detailed briefing to Security Council members about the conversation with Trump.

Trump and Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit on the war in Ukraine, a surprise move that came as Moscow feared fresh US military support for Kyiv.

In Putin's Russia, the Security Council is a key arena for the formulation of decisions on Russia's most important national security issues.

