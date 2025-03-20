Award Banner
Russia and Ukraine conduct large prisoner exchange after Putin-Trump call

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) wrapped with national flags pose as they return after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on March 19, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 20, 2025 2:25 AM

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 175 prisoners of war each, both sides said on Wednesday (March 19), following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin in which the swap was discussed.

Russia handed over an additional 22 heavily wounded Ukrainian prisoners, both sides confirmed.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the 22 were in need of urgent medical care and had been returned in what it described as a goodwill gesture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a statement on X described the exchange as one of the largest of its kind and said the 22 Ukrainians were "severely wounded warriors and those whom Russia persecuted for fabricated crimes."

"All of them will immediately receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Zelenskiy said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the United Arab Emirates had used mediation efforts of "a humanitarian nature" to facilitate the deal.

It said that the Russian soldiers freed in the deal were in Belarus receiving medical and psychological care before being transported to Russia for further treatment.

