Russia detains suspect in car bomb killing of general near Moscow

MOSCOW - Russia's FSB security service said on Saturday (April 26) it had detained a suspect over the killing of a senior Russian military officer on Friday by a car bomb.

The Kremlin blamed Ukraine for the killing of 59-year-old Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

There was no official comment from Kyiv on Moskalik's death.

The FSB named the suspect as Ignat Kuzin, saying he was "an agent of the Ukrainian special services".

Moskalik was killed in the town of Balashikha, east of Moscow, hours before US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

