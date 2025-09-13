Suspect in Charlie Kirk murder in custody after 33-hour manhunt

OREM, Utah — A young Utah man suspected of killing the conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a university forum has been taken into custody, as US leaders reacted with sorrow and frustration over the latest outbreak of political violence sweeping the country.

"We got him," Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters at a briefing on Friday (Sept 12), expressing relief after an intense manhunt by local and federal law enforcement that followed Kirk's murder on Wednesday by a sniper at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody on Thursday night, about 33 hours after the shooting, FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters. The agency had received more than 11,000 tips as of Friday morning, the most since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, he said.

Robinson was captured after a relative and a family friend alerted the local sheriff's office that he had confessed to them, or "implied that he had committed" the murder, the governor said.

"I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson who did the right thing in this case and were able to bring him into law enforcement," Cox said. "Through some process, the family came to know that this had happened."

Security camera images, some previously released to the public, and evidence gathered from the suspect's profile on the chat and streaming platform Discord also helped investigators link him to the crime, the governor said.

Kirk, 31, a close ally of US President Donald Trump who helped build Republican support among young voters in 2024, was killed by a single gunshot fired from a rooftop as he spoke onstage during an outdoor campus event attended by 3,000 people. Trump called the shooting a "heinous assassination".

A bolt-action rifle believed to be the murder weapon was later found nearby, officials said.

The killing has stirred outrage among Kirk's supporters and denunciations of political violence from Democrats, Republicans and foreign governments.

"It is an attack on all of us," Utah's governor said, calling Kirk's murder a "watershed in American history" and comparing it to the rash of US political assassinations of the 1960s. "It is an attack on the American experiment. It is an attack on our ideals."

The United States has been experiencing its most sustained period of political violence in decades. Reuters has documented more than 300 cases of politically motivated violent acts across the ideological spectrum since supporters of Trump attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump himself has survived two attempts on his life, one that left him with a grazed ear during a campaign event in July 2024 and another two months later foiled by federal agents.

Suspect's profile emerges

The governor declined to discuss possible motives for the killing. But in describing inscriptions investigators found on ammunition recovered from the scene, Cox said one of the casings bore the message: "Here fascist! CATCH," adding in response to reporters' questions, "I think that speaks for itself."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in court, the bullet that killed Kirk had been inscribed with the words: "Notices Buldge OWO what's this?" an apparent reference to a jokey meme about online role play and gaming.

Details about Robinson's life were just beginning to emerge on Friday. Cox said the suspect had lived for a long time with his family in Washington County in the southwest corner of Utah, near the Arizona and Nevada borders.

The suspect did not appear to have any criminal history, according to state records. He was a registered voter but was not affiliated with a political party, according to voter records.

At the time of the shooting, he was a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship programme at Dixie Technical College, part of Utah's public university system. He previously had earned a four-year scholarship to Utah State University in Logan, but left after one semester.

A neighbour, Steven Green, said he knew the family from attending the same Mormon church.

A family member interviewed by investigators said Robinson had become more political in recent years and had said to another relative that he disliked Kirk and his viewpoints, Cox said.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and obstruction of justice, according to an affidavit filed by investigators. Detained in the Utah County jail, he was expected to be formally charged early next week, Cox said.

[[nid:722563]]

Kirk credited with helping Trump win election

Kirk, a well-connected activist, author and radio-podcast host, was friends with Vice President JD Vance, Trump's family and others at the highest echelons of the US government.

Patel, the FBI director, also offered a personal tribute at the press conference: "Rest now brother, we have the watch. I'll see you in Valhalla," he said in closing his remarks, referring to the heavenly reward for warriors in Norse mythology.

Kirk, co-founder and president of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, began his career in right-wing politics as a teenager.

Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends programme that Kirk's ability to connect with young people and explain his policies had helped him win the 2024 election. "He had a big impact on the election," the president said.

Kirk appeared at Utah Valley on Wednesday as part of a planned 15-event American Comeback Tour of college campuses, having just returned to the US from an overseas speaking tour in South Korea and Japan.

Known for his often-provocative discourse on race, gender, immigration and gun regulation, Kirk would use such events to invite members of the crowd to debate him and was frequently challenged by both people on the left and the far right.

"We will never be able to solve all the other problems, including the violence problems that people are worried about if we can't have a clash of ideas, safely and securely," the governor said on Friday. "That's why this matters so much."

ALSO READ: Suspect in Charlie Kirk murder in custody, says Trump