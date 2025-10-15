Trump awards Charlie Kirk top honour amid crackdown on left-wing groups

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Oct 14) awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour, to slain activist Charlie Kirk, a prominent voice in the conservative movement before his assassination last month.

"Today we're here to honour and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanised the next generation like nobody I've ever seen before," Trump said in a Rose Garden event.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot on Sept 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, a killing that shocked the nation and reignited debates over political violence.

Kirk's assassination has become a rallying point for the Republican president, who has used it to energise his base and push for sweeping measures by the state against what he calls "radical left extremism."

The Trump administration has launched a broad crackdown on left-wing organisations, deploying multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and IRS, to investigate and disrupt groups accused of funding and organising political violence.

At the same time, Trump has downplayed violence from right-wing groups, insisting political violence is primarily a problem rooted in the left. Experts say political violence is bipartisan, with historically more attacks inspired by right-wing ideology.

Officials have found no evidence that the suspect in Kirk's shooting acted in concert with any group.

The ceremony drew a mix of top Republican lawmakers, media personalities and Trump allies, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Rick Scott, as well as House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson.

A key figure in conservative politics, Kirk mobilised young voters for Trump's 2024 campaign. His influence was significant but divisive, marked by attacks on LGBTQ+ rights and civil rights. Supporters hailed him as a champion of free speech, while critics argue he helped mainstream extremist views.

Since his death, Trump has called Kirk a "martyr for American freedom" and vowed at his memorial service to carry on his work. In September, both the US House of Representatives and Senate approved resolutions declaring Oct 14 a "National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk."

Trump also signed a proclamation on Tuesday declaring Oct 14, 2025 — on what would have been Kirk's 32nd birthday — as a "National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk."

[[nid:723956]]