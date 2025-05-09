Trump says he looks forward to meeting with Pope Leo, an American

US President Donald Trump congratulated Pope Leo on his election to head the Catholic Church on Thursday (May 8), and said it "is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope."

US Cardinal Robert Prevost, who took the name Leo XIV, is originally from Chicago.

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

