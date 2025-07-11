Trump to use presidential authority to send weapons to Ukraine, Reuters sources say

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump for the first time since returning to office will send weapons to Kyiv under a presidential power frequently used by his predecessor, two sources familiar with the decision said on Thursday (July 10), a move suggesting new interest by the president in defending Ukraine.

More than three years after Russia's invasion of its neighbour, Trump's team will identify arms from US stockpiles to send to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the sources said, with one saying they could be worth around US$300 million (S$384 million).

Trump on Tuesday said the US would send more weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against intensifying Russian advances.

The package could include defencive Patriot missiles and offencive medium-range rockets, but a decision on the exact equipment has not been made, the sources said. One of the people said this would happen at a meeting on Thursday.

So far, the Trump administration has only sent weapons authorised by former President Joe Biden, who was a staunch supporter of Kyiv. Presidential Drawdown Authority allows the president to draw from weapons stocks to help allies in an emergency.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Republican president's stance on defending Ukraine has been inconsistent. At times he has criticised US spending and spoken favourably of Russia but also sometimes has voiced support for Kyiv and disparaged the Kremlin.

The US has US$3.86 billion worth of Presidential Drawdown Authority for Ukraine remaining. The last drawdown was a US$500 million award by Biden on Jan 9.

Ukraine's top priorities are Patriot missile interceptors and GMLRS mobile rocket artillery which may be included in the package. The weapons could be on the front lines within days because stocks are positioned in Europe.

The Trump administration this month halted shipments of some critical weapons that were approved by Biden but some of those shipments have resumed.

Congress has approved nearly US$175 billion of aid and military assistance for Ukraine and allied nations in the nearly 3-1/2 years since Russia's full-scale invasion.

