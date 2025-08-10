Award Banner
Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians, France's Macron says

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands, as they meet on the sidelines of the two-day Nato's Heads of State and Government summit, in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 24, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 10, 2025 4:42 AM

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a social media post on X that the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians.

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Trump said on Friday (Aug 8).

The deal is expected to involve land concessions, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected earlier Saturday.

