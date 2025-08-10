Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians, France's Macron says

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a social media post on X that the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians.

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Trump said on Friday (Aug 8).

The deal is expected to involve land concessions, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected earlier Saturday.

