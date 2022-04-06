Ukrainian mom scribbles family details on toddler's back in case she is killed in war and daughter survives

A mother's love knows no boundaries and as Russian troops entered her country on Feb 24, Ukrainian woman Sasha Makoviy desperately thought of a plan to keep her two-year-old daughter – Vira – safe.

Fearing the worst, Makoviy wrote Vira's name on her bare back, along with her family members' contact details, reported The Daily Mail.

"She is the most precious thing in my life so I couldn't imagine if we lost each other.

"I thought if I die, someone could find who she is, from what family she's from, and maybe find some familiar people who could take care of her," the 33-year-old mother told the British news publication.

Makoviy posted a photo of her daughter's back on Instagram last Friday (April 1) and it received over 26,000 likes.

Makoviy's Instagram post was in Ukrainian but that did not deter netizens from sending love to her despite the potential language barrier.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Aleksandra.mako

Some Instagram users sent heart emojis in the colours of the Ukrainian flag while mentioning what a strong mother she is.

"I'd like to hug you as a mother. As a woman. As a human who is dreaming about safe skies and soil for your country," one comment read.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Aleksandra.mako

After sharing that post, Makoviy said she received an outpouring of support from other Ukrainian parents who did the same for their children, some stitching contact information into their children's clothes while others made bracelets for them with emergency numbers, reported UK's The Mirror.

On Tuesday (April 5), Makoviy updated her Instagram account with some positive news, that both mother and daughter managed to cross the border safely and are currently in the south of France.

"My Instagram has been flooded with messages over the past 24 hours. People have been offering help and making sure we were safe. I’m moved to tears," Makoviy wrote.

She added that she's thankful to "everyone who helped us and supported us as we were fleeing the war".

