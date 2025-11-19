world

White House working with Russia on new Ukraine peace plan, Axios reports

White House working with Russia on new Ukraine peace plan, Axios reports
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, US, Aug 15, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONNovember 19, 2025 3:58 AM

The Trump administration has been secretly formulating a new plan to end the war in Ukraine in consultation with Russia, Axios reported Tuesday (Nov 18), citing US and Russian officials.

It is a 28-point roadmap inspired by US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza ceasefire, the news outlet reported. Similar to the Gaza plan, the proposal would consist of "peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine," Axios reported, citing sources.

The US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is leading the formation of the plan and "has discussed it extensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev," Axios reported, citing a US official.

Citing a Ukrainian official, Axios said Witkoff discussed the plan with Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's security advisor, earlier this week in Miami.

A US official also told Axios that the White House had started to brief European officials on the proposal.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

[[nid:725506]]

DONALD TRUMPRussia-Ukraine conflictVLADIMIR PUTIN
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.