White House working with Russia on new Ukraine peace plan, Axios reports

The Trump administration has been secretly formulating a new plan to end the war in Ukraine in consultation with Russia, Axios reported Tuesday (Nov 18), citing US and Russian officials.

It is a 28-point roadmap inspired by US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza ceasefire, the news outlet reported. Similar to the Gaza plan, the proposal would consist of "peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine," Axios reported, citing sources.

The US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is leading the formation of the plan and "has discussed it extensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev," Axios reported, citing a US official.

Citing a Ukrainian official, Axios said Witkoff discussed the plan with Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's security advisor, earlier this week in Miami.

A US official also told Axios that the White House had started to brief European officials on the proposal.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

