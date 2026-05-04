Bangladeshi father shields infant son on tracks as train passes overhead

A father in Bangladesh has been praised for his heroic actions after his one-year-old son fell off the platform at a train station and landed on the tracks.

The incident happened at Bhairab Railway Station last Tuesday (April 28), according to Bangladeshi news outlets.

The young child had slipped off the platform as a train was approaching, prompting the father to jump down onto the tracks.

A video of the incident circulating online shows the father lying down on the tracks and holding the boy down as the oncoming carriages moved past them.

Once the train left the station, commuters on the platform rushed down to check on the father and child.

A woman, presumably the boy's mother, can be seen crying as she carries the child.

Miraculously, both father and son escaped unharmed.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com