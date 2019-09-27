Daily roundup: 10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight

When they step into a Singapore Airlines aircraft, there are many things for them to do from the start till the end of a flight.... » READ MORE

2. Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?

with fast fashion flooding the high street, is putting money into a few luxury pieces, such as a luxury bag, still a good investment... » READ MORE

3. Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time

PHOTO: The New Paper, Facebook

News feeds on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms are ablaze with posts related to a sentence handed down to a young National University of Singapore (NUS) student found guilty of outraging a woman’s modesty in a train last year.... » READ MORE

4. Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school

PHOTO: Instagram/collegebeausoleil

Her younger daughter, 13-year-old Li Yan, attends the prestigious College Alpin Beau Soleil in Switzerland, with school fees of up to about $400 — a day.... » READ MORE