Daily roundup: 49-year-old fathers David Tao and Kevin Cheng welcome 'Pig' babies - and other top stories today

1. 49-year-old fathers David Tao and Kevin Cheng welcome 'Pig' babies​

There's a lot more than romantic love in the air this year pre- and post-Valentine's day. We're talking about parental love -- the unconditional type that Taiwan singer-songwriter David Tao and Hong Kong actor Kevin Cheng will now be all too familiar with. Both are now first-time fathers to sons -- Tao's was born on Feb 13, and Cheng's reportedly on Feb 15... » READ MORE

2. Woman trapped under car in Punggol accident loses left foot and has operations to save other foot​



Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

A woman who was trapped under a car in an accident in Punggol earlier this month has lost her left foot and undergone multiple surgical operations to save her remaining foot... » READ MORE

3. Fake degrees: have Malaysia's politicians not learnt their lesson?​



Photo: The Star / Asia News Network

Allegations that politicians from Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition faked their university degrees have raged on social media in recent days, forcing the administration to confront questions about its integrity and accountability... » READ MORE

4. Indian priest sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor​

Indian police officers escorting priest Robin Vadakkumchery after his arrest in Peravoor on Feb 28, 2017.

Photo: AFP

An Indian court has convicted a senior Catholic priest of raping a minor and sentenced him to 20 years in jail, the latest sexual assault scandal involving the Church in southern Kerala state... » READ MORE