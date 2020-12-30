Daily roundup: 5 essential tips to get rid of debt in 2021 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 5 essential tips to get rid of debt in 2021

Cliched as it sounds, one of the first steps to getting out of debt is to actually realise and acknowledge that there's a debt issue that needs to be resolved... » READ MORE

2. No clothes, no mask: Woman arrested after parading around Bedok naked

PHOTO: Screengrab/Internet

Walking around without a mask is enough to attract stares nowadays. But Bedok residents got more than an eyeful to look at after a woman took a stroll around the neighbourhood in nothing but her birthday suit... » READ MORE

3. Glass tabletop explosion: Mookata restaurant owner allegedly swore at injured customers, refused to meet them

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

A Christmas dinner at a mookata joint in Changi quickly turned sour for a group of five friends after a tempered glass tabletop shattered, leaving them with multiple bleeding cuts... » READ MORE

4. Man arrested for drink driving after crashing into 2 pedestrians at Little India

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Singapore Road Accident

As people strolled along the walkway outside a shop in Little India on Tuesday (Dec 29) evening, they didn't see a black BMW hurtling towards them... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com