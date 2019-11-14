Daily roundup: Aliff Aziz defends right to make call when he was held - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
AsiaOne

1. Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police

Aliff Aziz is already 28 so should he call his father for help? That was one talking point raised by netizens... » READ MORE

2. Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

One of the videos shows the duo throwing a dog's castrated testicles around the clinic. One of the nurses is even seen juggling them... » READ MORE

3. New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Facebook/Getha

If you're a little bored of our sunny island and find that you've run out of things to do, fret not, because we can always turn to our neighbouring country, or rather, city, that has much to offer... » READ MORE

4. How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert​​​​​​​

ABPGroup's Chief Revenue Officer Darric Hor. PHOTO: ABPGroup

Speedy, unpredictable and headline-grabbing? Sounds like Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel in Formula 1? Not quite... » READ MORE

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
