Daily roundup: All COE categories see a drop in price except for Cat D, which continues its rise — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. All COE categories see a drop in price except for Cat D, which continues its rise

In the first COE bidding exercise for October 2022, Category A closed at $80,501, Category B at $95,856... » READ MORE

2. 'Go at your own risk': Woman warns others of closed and faulty rides at Genting Highlands theme parks

PHOTO: TikTok/Iffart__

Despite friends warning her that many of the rides may be closed, one Singaporean woman still wanted to try her luck and visit the theme parks at Genting Highlands... » READ MORE

3. 21 people in a 4-room flat? Landlord shocked to find tenants subletting to others

Brendan Yee shared how his family found 21 tenants living in the four-room flat they rented out to six tenants. PHOTO: TikTok/Uchify.sg, Brendan Yee

Having a steady stream of passive rental income sounds like a great plan, until you get a call from the town council about possible illegal subletting... » READ MORE

4. Titus Low's steamy TikTok collab with MsPuiyi leaves wife Cheryl Chin in tears

Titus Low and MsPuiyi enjoying each other's company (left) while Cheryl Chin is in tears (right). PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

Local YouTuber Titus Low, and Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi (more commonly known as MsPuiyi) working together on a TikTok video. What could possibly go wrong?... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com