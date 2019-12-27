Daily roundup: All the hilarious memes about the solar eclipse - and other top stories today

1. ​Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day

Right before we bid goodbye to the 2010s, the most hilarious memes of this exhilarating moment took the internet by the storm, commemorating the moon trolling the sun in a memorable occurrence... » READ MORE

2. ​Bruce Lee's daughter sues fast food chain for using father's image

The “Bruce Lee” logo has been used by a Chinese fast food chain for 15 years. Photo: AFP

Shannon Lee's Bruce Lee Enterprises accuses restaurant chain Kungfu Catering Management of having used her father's image for 15 years in a logo without paying intellectual property rights... » READ MORE

3. 8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you

8-year-old Zhuang Kaihui. Photo: Sin Chew Daily/Asia News Network

Second-grader Zhuang Kaihui has been helping out at her grandmother's char kway teow stall ever since she was six, and recently picked up the spatula to learn the ropes of frying the dish... » READ MORE

4. Zam-zam water worth over $819,000 seized in Malaysia

Zam-zam water is prohibited from being exported by Saudi Arabia. Photo: Facebook/sgzamzam

"It is being sold a lot in the country but the purity can't be ascertained. We need to highlight this to prevent people from being conned," he said... » READ MORE

daily roundup

