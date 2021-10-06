Daily roundup: Ben's Cookies to shutter its last outlet at Wisma Atria on Oct 11 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Ben's Cookies to shutter its last outlet at Wisma Atria on Oct 11, selling 7 cookies for $7
The cookie specialist announced on Oct 5 that it will be leaving Singapore after seven years and thanked its customers for all their support... » READ MORE
2. Han So-hee ditches girlish image for 10kg of muscles for new Netflix drama
For those who can't get enough of So-hee, here's some good news for you — her new drama My Name will premiere on Netflix on Oct 15... » READ MORE
3. Singapore inks deal for Merck antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 and its variants
The drug will be available in Singapore once it has received authorisation and approval for use... » READ MORE
4. Remember hot Myanmar model Paing Takhon? He's still in jail
His lawyer said he is currently in good health and that his case was delayed due to the postponement of his trial... » READ MORE