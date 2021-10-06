Daily roundup: Ben's Cookies to shutter its last outlet at Wisma Atria on Oct 11 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ben's Cookies to shutter its last outlet at Wisma Atria on Oct 11, selling 7 cookies for $7

The cookie specialist announced on Oct 5 that it will be leaving Singapore after seven years and thanked its customers for all their support... » READ MORE

2. Han So-hee ditches girlish image for 10kg of muscles for new Netflix drama

PHOTO: Instagram/xeesoxee, Netflix

For those who can't get enough of So-hee, here's some good news for you — her new drama My Name will premiere on Netflix on Oct 15... » READ MORE

3. Singapore inks deal for Merck antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 and its variants

PHOTO: Reuters

The drug will be available in Singapore once it has received authorisation and approval for use... » READ MORE

4. Remember hot Myanmar model Paing Takhon? He's still in jail

PHOTO: Instagram/paing_takhon, paingtakhons_kingdom

His lawyer said he is currently in good health and that his case was delayed due to the postponement of his trial... » READ MORE