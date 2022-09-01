Daily roundup: Car crashes head first into bus in Woodlands, 2 killed and 8 injured - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Car crashes head first into bus in Woodlands, 2 killed and 8 injured

The driver, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene while the bus passenger, a 53-year-old woman... » READ MORE

2. Diner warns others about Japanese restaurant in JB after RM1,999 bill shock

PHOTO: TikTok/xinjietan96

Diner Tan Xinjie got the shock of her life when she, along with a group of friends, were presented with an eye-watering bill of RM1,999 for their meal at... » READ MORE

3. Chinese engineer flies to Singapore for Shopee job but offer is pulled on his arrival

Job cuts at Shopee have gone viral on Chinese social media after a post from one worker who learned of his rescinded offer after landing in Singapore. PHOTO: Reuters

“I landed with my wife and dog and was told my offer [from Shopee] was cancelled while I was still at the airport,” a user going by... » READ MORE

4. 'I felt worse than trash': TVB actress Natalie Tong cried for 3 days after criticism by acting instructor in Malaysia

Natalie Tong received such harsh criticism about her acting that she 'felt worse than trash'. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Sharon Chan

Said Natalie, 41, on Sharon's talk show Chi Chat: "On that stage, I basically felt worse than miserable… I never would have thought that... » READ MORE

