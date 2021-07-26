Daily roundup: Cecilia Cheung's third son Marcus almost reveals face in candid photo - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cecilia Cheung's third son Marcus almost reveals face in candid photo

When it comes to her youngest son Marcus, Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has been fiercely private...

2. Heartbreak in Tokyo Olympics: Singapore equestrienne Caroline Chew eliminated after horse found to be bleeding

PHOTO: Reuters

A historic outing at the Olympics for Singapore equestrienne Caroline Chew ended in heartbreak as she was eliminated from the dressage individual qualification competition...

3. Pilots, cabin crew bid goodbye to temporary roles in public service for flying despite uncertainties

PHOTO: The Straits Times/Kevin Lim

Since the start of the pandemic, about 2,100 flight crew have been deployed to external roles in the public service such as care ambassadors in hospitals and contact tracers...

4. Auntie who refused to share lift with delivery rider in Hougang cooks along common corridor without mask on

PHOTO: TikTok screengrab, Lianhe Wanbao

She refused to share the lift with a delivery rider in a viral video last Friday (July 23), now the woman's neighbours have ratted on her...

