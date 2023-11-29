Daily roundup: China mum falls into depression, blames self over unmarried daughter — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China mum falls into depression, blames self over unmarried daughter

A woman in Jiangsu, China, got so worried about her daughter's lack of marriage prospects that she fell into depression... » READ MORE

2. 'Who will drink tea with me from now on?' Malaysian man heartbroken after car kills wife before his eyes

An elderly man in Malaysia was traumatised and devastated after he saw his wife die before his own eyes... » READ MORE

3. Is this SIA business class flight worth $16k? 'Definitely not' says YouTuber, despite enjoying the food and 'God-tier' entertainment

Singapore Airlines is one of the pride and joys of our little red dot, especially since it's been crowned the world's best airline.

But how much is a business class seat for a six hours and thirty-five minutes flight from New York to Frankfurt worth?... » READ MORE

4. Julie Tan shaves head for new movie Good Goodbye

For some women, chopping away their long locks of hair can be a tearful experience even though they were already prepared for the haircut... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com