Daily roundup: Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Weibo
1. Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train

Missing your train can be a frustrating experience. A young woman, however, ended up turning her afternoon commute into a direct ticket to the police station when she stabbed a train station employee... » READ MORE

2. Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies​

PHOTO: Joel Low Photography, Instagram/benjaminheng25

The wife of Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng, Michelle Ng, died in her sleep last Saturday. She was in her early 40s. She was cremated on Tuesday at Mandai Crematorium.... » READ MORE

3. ​Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim

PHOTO: The New Paper

He approached a woman at Jurong East Interchange, shared his life story with her and cried. Out of sympathy, the young woman gave him a hug, but Li Xiang, 27, took it further and kissed her, apologising after he had done so. ... » READ MORE

4. You saw the protest, now buy the $400 Hong Kong T-shirt

PHOTO: AFP

DSquared2 T-shirts for men and women were printed with Bruce Lee movie posters and the designers themselves took their post-show bow on Sunday clad in T-shirts emblazoned with a quote from one of Lee's films: "Don't think, feel.".... » READ MORE

