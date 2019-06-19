Daily roundup: Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Missing your train can be a frustrating experience. A young woman, however, ended up turning her afternoon commute into a direct ticket to the police station when she stabbed a train station employee...
2. Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
The wife of Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng, Michelle Ng, died in her sleep last Saturday. She was in her early 40s. She was cremated on Tuesday at Mandai Crematorium.
3. Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim
He approached a woman at Jurong East Interchange, shared his life story with her and cried. Out of sympathy, the young woman gave him a hug, but Li Xiang, 27, took it further and kissed her, apologising after he had done so.
4. You saw the protest, now buy the $400 Hong Kong T-shirt
DSquared2 T-shirts for men and women were printed with Bruce Lee movie posters and the designers themselves took their post-show bow on Sunday clad in T-shirts emblazoned with a quote from one of Lee's films: "Don't think, feel."