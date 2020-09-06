Daily roundup: Couple tie the knot the day circuit breaker ended after 2 month separation - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. After spending 2 months in separation, couple tie the knot the same day circuit breaker ended

Farah Fazliyana, 26, and Muhammad Hanaffi, 25, tied the knot last Tuesday (June 2), the day when Singapore exited its circuit breaker period after two months. Though physically apart, it was two months spent holding meetings over video calls... » READ MORE

2. Ya Hui admits wanting cosmetic surgery, but doctor said she chio enough already

PHOTO: Instagram/yahuiyh

Local actress Ya Hui charms viewers on the small screen with her radiant complexion, perfect features and cherubic smile. However, the 33-year old recently admitted to Lianhe Wanbao that she wasn't always happy... » READ MORE

3. Lotte to start operations at Changi Airport, offering 7 per cent discount on selected items from June 12

Artist’s impression of a Lotte store in the Changi Airport Arrival Hall

Lotte Duty Free

Following the departure of DFS on June 8, Changi Airport Group welcomed South Korean travel retailer Lotte Duty Free as Changi Airport’s new liquor and tobacco concessionaire for a six-year term.. » READ MORE

4. 32-year-old man who died in CTE crash was planning to get married this year

Screengrab/Facebook

A couple's plans to wed at the end of this year were tragically cut short when the groom-to-be was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning (June 6). The 32-year-old man died after he was flung out of a BMW convertible on Central Expressway (CTE)... » READ MORE