Daily roundup: Covid-19 quarantine period cut to 10 days but 14-day SHN for incoming travellers to remain — and other top stories today

1. Covid-19 quarantine period cut to 10 days but 14-day SHN for incoming travellers to remain

The multi-ministry task force said the Delta variant has an incubation period of four days or fewer on average, compared to the... » READ MORE

2. 'A laughing stock': Revered Johor sultan hits out at Malaysia MM2H visa change

Malaysia’s Johor, as viewed from across the causeway in Singapore.

PHOTO: Reuters

As one of the last batch of applicants before the scheme was suspended in August 2020, Haji needed only to provide a fixed deposit of 150,000 ringgit (S$48,600). Under the revamped version of the scheme, which launches in October, applicants have to... » READ MORE

3. 'A completely different person': Employer laments maid's behaviour change, from bullying 6-year-old to hiding in room without food

CCTV footage shows the maid (left) crying after throwing a fit at the employer.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

When the employer, only known as Foo, first hired a maid two years ago, she was full of praise for the 26-year-old Myanmar national’s professionalism and work ethic. But it has all gone wrong... » READ MORE

4. Former BFFs Rebecca Lim, Desmond Tan in talks to star in zombie movie Chungking Mansions with global cast

PHOTO: Instagram/thedesmondtan, Instagram/limrebecca

An exclusive report by Deadline states that the two are in talks to join the Hong Kong zombie film Chungking Mansions. Other potential cast members include Japanese action star Rina Takeda, Korean actress-model... » READ MORE

