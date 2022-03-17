Daily roundup: Divorce 'on hold' with baby on the way for R.chord Hsieh and mistress-turned-wife - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Divorce 'on hold' with baby on the way for R.chord Hsieh and mistress-turned-wife

Speaking to Apple Daily Taiwan, R.chord confirmed the baby news and that the divorce will not be happening. "We're not divorcing anymore. Liya and I plan to... » READ MORE

2. Migrant worker crawls inside drain to help retrieve woman's AirPods despite heavy rain

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/10.lifts, Screengrab/Instagram/10.lifts

In the video, he can be seen lowering himself into the drain and picking up the AirPods Pro before passing it to Liu. Clearly touched by his gesture, she... » READ MORE

3. Mark Lee reveals secrets about prostitutes and their 'managers'

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Sitting with AsiaOne in a video interview, he told us this is the first time in his showbiz career that he's met people similar to the character he plays. "After chatting with them about the lives of prostitutes and their own experiences, I realised how little we know — we are like... » READ MORE

4. SIA launches promotional fares to over 30 destinations worldwide with fares starting from $178

PHOTO: Facebook/singaporeair

To enjoy the promotional rate, you'll have to book your ticket by March 21. The promotional prices are valid on tickets for selected periods from now to... » READ MORE

