Daily roundup: Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Rachel Lim
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex

Clarence Teo Shun Jie, 35, had allegedly assaulted Ms Rachel Lim En Hui, 27, so violently that she suffered multiple facial fractures. Police officers had to break down his door to rescue her... » READ MORE

2. Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Contrary to popular belief, it seems like both Yi Fong and Peter have buried the hatchet.. » READ MORE

3. 'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

PHOTO: Facebook

After igniting the fury of Thai and Singaporean netizens alike in a video where he set his dog's fur on fire, the man at the centre of the controversy has apologised and turned himself in to Thai police... » READ MORE

4. Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs

Today marks the end of an era — no longer will Singaporeans enjoy the sweet harmonies of trashy trance music blaring out from cheap speakers as youngsters on electric scooters speed past on pavements. .. » READ MORE

 

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Taiwanese climber's bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam's biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook

SERVICES