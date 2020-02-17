Daily roundup: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Instagram/iamfeliciachin
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week

After four years of dating, could local actress Felicia Chin be walking down the aisle with her bae Jeffrey Xu?... » READ MORE

2. Coronavirus: Nurse gets shunned, 'dirty looks' from others

PHOTO: The New Paper

The 25-year-old nurse, who was in uniform, told The New Paper: "I was on lunch break and the couple who sat at the next table talked loudly about how I wasn't supposed to be sitting there."... » READ MORE

3. Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Video screengrab

On Saint Valentine’s Day in the year of our Lord 2020, the Ministry of Education (MOE) thought that the best way to capture the hearts and minds of children is with a rap song... » READ MORE

4. 'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Reuters

For the past two weeks China's police have been raiding houses, restaurants and makeshift markets across the country, arresting nearly 700 people for breaking the temporary ban on catching, selling or eating wild animals... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Coronavirus: Under S&#039;pore&#039;s new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here&#039;s how the Internet reacted
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
&#039;We&#039;ve found a record&#039;: Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
'We've found a record': Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES