Daily roundup: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other top stories today

1. Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week

After four years of dating, could local actress Felicia Chin be walking down the aisle with her bae Jeffrey Xu?

2. Coronavirus: Nurse gets shunned, 'dirty looks' from others

PHOTO: The New Paper

The 25-year-old nurse, who was in uniform, told The New Paper: "I was on lunch break and the couple who sat at the next table talked loudly about how I wasn't supposed to be sitting there."

3. Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Video screengrab

On Saint Valentine's Day in the year of our Lord 2020, the Ministry of Education (MOE) thought that the best way to capture the hearts and minds of children is with a rap song

4. 'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Reuters

For the past two weeks China's police have been raiding houses, restaurants and makeshift markets across the country, arresting nearly 700 people for breaking the temporary ban on catching, selling or eating wild animals