Daily roundup: Free Old Chang Kee curry puffs for DBS and POSB cardmembers, PayLah! users — and other top stories today

1. Free Old Chang Kee curry puffs for DBS and POSB cardmembers, PayLah! users

Fans of Old Chang Kee, listen up! Here's how you can get your hands on some free curry puffs... » READ MORE

2. 'Very selfish ah': Motorist rages as supercars hog roads at Suntec City, Nicoll Highway

Facebook/Roads.sg

In videos posted on social media, about 40 supercars were seen travelling on the roads at Nicoll Highway and... » READ MORE

3. 'Get lost!': After Elvin Ng, Danny Yeo also accuses Taiwan actor Patrick Lee of rudeness

Taiwanese actor Patrick Lee (left) and Singaporean host Danny Yeo

Instagram/patricklee_proudtobe, Instagram/dannyyeo_yangjunwei

In an exclusive interview on Saturday night (April 10), celebrity host Danny Yeo admitted, after much persuasion, that Patrick once shouted at... » READ MORE

4. 7 potentially undervalued Singapore blue-chip stocks

Pexels

Here, let’s take a look at all the blue-chip stocks that have a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of below 1 currently, which could mean... » READ MORE

