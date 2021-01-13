Daily roundup: Get a free mahjong or poker set when you purchase Carlsberg beer at some petrol stations — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Get a free mahjong or poker set when you purchase Carlsberg beer at some petrol stations
From now till Feb 28, you can redeem a mahjong set from selected SPC petrol stations when you purchase three 18-can packs of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner beer, with each pack costing $42.80...» READ MORE
2. Spycam photos online of K-pop's Nancy, Momoland singer, undressing prompt legal action
The illicit photos that appear to show the 20-year-old singer were manipulated before being circulated on the internet without her knowledge...» READ MORE
3. Video by former Pinduoduo employee alleging poor working conditions at social commerce giant goes viral
A former employee, Wang Taixu, accused the Shanghai-based firm of forcing its employees to work unreasonably long hours and alleged poor working conditions, including a shortage of toilet seats and providing spoiled food to workers...» READ MORE
4. Zoe Tay celebrates 53rd birthday with celeb friends and a handmade cake by her fan club
Other celebrities also jio-ed Zoe out for a birthday celebration, such as Phyllis Quek and former actress Angela Ang...» READ MORE