Daily roundup: Here's a glimpse of what the world's largest Ikea will look like when it opens - and other top stories today

1. Here's a glimpse of what the world's largest Ikea will look like when it opens in the Philippines next year

If the size of the two Ikea outlets in Singapore seem impressive to you, feast your eyes on the soon-to-be world's largest Ikea....

2. Mum of 5 dies after fall in toilet, over $92,000 raised for children's education

The woman was having her confinement at home but experienced a fall in the toilet and sustained a spinal injury...

3. Woman strips naked at Taiwan gym after pet cat refused entry

PHOTO: Video screengrab

Unhappy that she was not allowed to enter with her pet cat, the 56-year-old stormed into a gym in Tamsui, New Taipei City on Sept 4 night....

4. We analysed 87 en bloc condos. Here's what we learnt

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

En bloc condos were all the rage in 2017 and 2018, which isn't surprising at all given that you could potentially make double what your property was actually worth....