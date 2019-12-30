Daily roundup: How much is enough for retirement - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How much is enough for retirement?

Let's try to define certain metrics and aspects of what constitutes "enough" so that investors can get a better handle on what it takes to achieve retirement... » READ MORE

2. Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A Primary 6 pupil has become the youngest tattoo artist in Singapore, having inked more than 12 customers in the past year... » READ MORE

3. 20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)

PHOTO: Starry Homestead

So you want a home that sparks joy. Start by conquering the clutter... » READ MORE

4. Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger

PHOTO: Stomp

Patrick Tse had a reunion with relatives at dinner, and fans are wondering if he is also rekindling ties with an old flame... » READ MORE