Daily roundup: How much is enough for retirement - and other top stories today

1. How much is enough for retirement?
Let's try to define certain metrics and aspects of what constitutes "enough" so that investors can get a better handle on what it takes to achieve retirement... » READ MORE
2. Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
A Primary 6 pupil has become the youngest tattoo artist in Singapore, having inked more than 12 customers in the past year... » READ MORE
3. 20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
So you want a home that sparks joy. Start by conquering the clutter... » READ MORE
4. Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Patrick Tse had a reunion with relatives at dinner, and fans are wondering if he is also rekindling ties with an old flame... » READ MORE