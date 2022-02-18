Daily roundup: How to spend less and live more with financial minimalism — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Financial minimalism: How to spend less and live more

if you're at that stage with a wallet full of credit cards, too many bills to pay, or can't seem to figure out where all your money has disappeared to... » READ MORE

2. Special delivery: Malaysian woman returning home from Singapore springs surprise on parents

PHOTO: Facebook/Evonne Yan

Evonne Yan uploaded a video to Facebook on Thursday (Feb 17), showing how she disguised herself as a parcel and got 'delivered' home... » READ MORE

3. Inside heiress Kim Lim's $2m 'guo da li' ceremony featuring 15 gold bars, Hermes bags and Rolex watches

PHOTO: Instagram/kimlimhl

From her ring that's said to be worth as much as an HDB flat to their extravagant betrothal ceremony featuring a cornucopia of luxurious gifts... » READ MORE

4. 'The tumour is getting bigger': Aaron Aziz delays surgery, braves through pain to complete his work

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook/Aaron Aziz

On Wednesday (Feb 16), Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz revealed on social media that he has to undergo surgery to remove a tumour... » READ MORE

