Inside heiress Kim Lim's $2m 'guo da li' ceremony featuring 15 gold bars, Hermes bags and Rolex watches

From her ring that's said to be worth as much as an HDB flat to their extravagant betrothal ceremony featuring a cornucopia of luxurious gifts, socialite Kim Lim and her fiance are certainly sparing no expense on their big day.

The lavish betrothal ceremony, or 'guo da li', took place yesterday (Feb 16) afternoon, and featured some $2 million worth of gifts, magazine Icon Singapore reported.

Part of Chinese traditions, the ceremony usually involves the groom-to-be presenting gifts and red packets to the bride-to-be's family to signify his sincerity in the union.

In Instagram Stories shared by Kim and her influencer friend Xiaxue, the groom-to-be, known only as LL, was seen pulling up in a Rolls-Royce. He was accompanied by lion dancers and mascots in costumes as he toted an oversized red packet.

Besides dried goods such as scallops and sea cucumbers, the spread of gifts reportedly included Hermes bags, a pair of Rolex watches, 15 gold bars and an assortment of other gold jewellery.

There was "so much gold", Xiaxue wrote on Instagram, adding that LL had gifted Kim with a pair of jewel-encrusted Jimmy Choos.

The opulent affair also included an acrylic floral wall by The Floral Atelier and an intricate tiered cake by Creme Maison Bakery featuring a dragon and a phoenix perched on a pagoda.

Following the ceremony, the 30-year-old bride-to-be shared a sweet Instagram dedication to her beau, writing, "Thank you for giving me the best always."

The pair got engaged last September after "one big round" according to Kim, who is the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim.

This will be Kim's second marriage — she was previously married to Kho Bin Kai for three years before the pair called it quits.

