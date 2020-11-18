Daily roundup: Hydragun: A pro-level massage gun that's also a shiok machine for non-athletes - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hydragun: A pro-level massage gun that's also a shiok machine for non-athletes

Our two not-so-fit hosts Le En and Jarvis get their hands on a Hydragun to test out just how gratifying it feels for anyone to use... » READ MORE

2. Monitor lizards scavenge among piles of trash on Coney Island, spark concern online

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

"What saddened me more was the sight of this monitor lizard and possibly its baby, scavenging amongst the trash"... » READ MORE

3. Can't figure out TraceTogether? Get help at Cathay Cineplexes

PHOTO: Cathay Cineplexes

As part of its efforts to support the government's contact tracing efforts, Cathay has rolled out TraceTogether help desks... » READ MORE

4. Taiwanese actress Jessie Chang felt 'really hot' filming bed scene with Desmond Tan

PHOTO: Instagram/thedesmondtan

It's not that the air-conditioning unit wasn't working though; the real reason was actually a little more amusing... » READ MORE

