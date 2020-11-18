Daily roundup: Hydragun: A pro-level massage gun that's also a shiok machine for non-athletes - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Hydragun: A pro-level massage gun that's also a shiok machine for non-athletes
Our two not-so-fit hosts Le En and Jarvis get their hands on a Hydragun to test out just how gratifying it feels for anyone to use... » READ MORE
2. Monitor lizards scavenge among piles of trash on Coney Island, spark concern online
"What saddened me more was the sight of this monitor lizard and possibly its baby, scavenging amongst the trash"... » READ MORE
3. Can't figure out TraceTogether? Get help at Cathay Cineplexes
As part of its efforts to support the government's contact tracing efforts, Cathay has rolled out TraceTogether help desks... » READ MORE
4. Taiwanese actress Jessie Chang felt 'really hot' filming bed scene with Desmond Tan
It's not that the air-conditioning unit wasn't working though; the real reason was actually a little more amusing... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com