Daily roundup: Job matching can't be left entirely to market forces in Singapore, says PM Wong — and other top stories today

South West CDC job ambassador Jace Teo at the Jobs Nearby @ CDC event at Taman Jurong Community Club on Oct 23.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
PUBLISHED ONOctober 23, 2025 10:15 AM

1. Job matching can't be left entirely to market forces in Singapore: PM Wong

Even as Singapore forges on with economic transformation, the creation of good jobs and effective job matching cannot be left entirely to market forces... » READ MORE 

2. COE prices dip in second bidding exercise for October 2025 after previous record-high bids

COE prices dip in second bidding exercise for October 2025 after previous record-high bids... » READ MORE

3. Cement truck crashes into cars and lamp posts in Kelantan after driver suffers suspected heart attack

A video showing a cement truck moving along a road divider in Kota Bahru, Kelantan on Wednesday (Oct 22) has gone viral on social media... » READ MORE

4. 2NE1's Park Bom claims YG Entertainment owes her trillions of dollars, her agency denies

Not a million, not even a billion dollars.

On Wednesday (Oct 22) night, Park Bom from the popular K-pop quartet 2NE1 claimed that YG Entertainment's (her former agency) founder Yang Hyun-suk owes her trillions of dollars... » READ MORE

