Daily roundup: Jurong Bird Park celebrates 50th anniversary with $2.50 admission in January — and other top stories today

1. Jurong Bird Park celebrates 50th anniversary with $2.50 admission in January

Mention Jurong Bird Park and most Singaporeans would wistfully recall their family outings and school excursions to this attraction... » READ MORE

2. New Year's Eve 2021 Singapore: Where to catch fireworks and light displays

The fireworks display at the Marina Bay on Jan 1, 2020. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

This year's New Year's Eve will be different, as expected. Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the usual big crowds huddling together outside to catch the fireworks are no longer allowed... » READ MORE

3. Zhang Zhenhuan posts photos of adorable baby son, intends to send him to Singapore to study

PHOTO: Instagram/zhang_zhenhuan

Ex-Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan posted the first photos of his baby son on Instagram yesterday (Dec 27), after the surprise announcement of his wife Sally Pan's pregnancy last month... » READ MORE

4. Police disperse parents gathering outside school uniform shop in Ang Mo Kio

Many parents had arrived at the Jeep Sing Fashion store around 8am, two hours before its opening, for a queue ticket. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Police had to disperse a crowd which gathered outside a uniform shop in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday morning (Dec 29), many of whom were there to buy school uniforms for their children before school starts next week... » READ MORE

