Daily roundup: Kevin Cheng and wife Grace Chan welcome baby number 2 - and other top stories today

1. Kevin Cheng and wife Grace Chan welcome baby number 2

TVB actress Grace Chan has safely delivered baby Yannick. Her husband, Hong Kong singer-actor Kevin Cheng, posted the good news on his Weibo account yesterday (Aug 3)... » READ MORE

2. Charles Yeo gets geeky, talks similarities in his roles in Dota 2 and Reform Party

PHOTO: Facebook / The Royal Singapore screengrab

Following the end of the general election season, it was back to gaming for the 30-year-old lawyer — specifically, Dota 2, and he has been broadcasting his matches live on Facebook... » READ MORE

3. Desmond Tan impersonator says 'I love you so much', female Malaysian fan gets scammed out of $20k

Instagram/ thedesmondtan, Lianhe Wanbao

The imposter then asked the woman to continue their private chats over messaging apps Line and WeChat, and soon charmed her with terms of endearment, telling her, "I love you so much", and calling her "baby" and "dear"... » READ MORE

4. Former Antoinette chef opens Hakka noodle stall at Xin Tekka food hall and you can try it for just $2

Pang closed his popular French patisserie in June due to high rental costs and announced his transition from pastry chef to hawker. The stall began operating on July 27... » READ MORE