Daily roundup: KL restaurant boss says 'none of our business' after diner found fishing hook in fish head curry - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'It's none of our business': KL restaurant boss tells diner who found fishing hook in fish head curry

According to her, the boss of the restaurant apparently said: "It's none of our business, it's the supplier's problem." The woman wrote: "At first, you said it was the kitchen's problem, now it's the supplier's issue? I really feel bad for the supplier".

To make matters worse, the eatery only gave her a... » READ MORE

2. 'Everyone deserves a second chance': Crowd gathers at Cathay despite busker Jeff Ng cancelling show

AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

The cancellation comes after Jeff made headlines this week for all the wrong reasons — from allegedly abusing his ex to a supposed "entitled attitude". Though a far cry from the hundreds of spectators thronging the area in previous weeks, some were spotted... » READ MORE

3. We waited 7 hours to see 30 minutes of Kim Go-eun filming K-drama Little Women at Robinson Road

Kim Go-eun (in pink dress) with the crew of Little Women during the filming at Robinson Road, Singapore, on July 3, 2022.

AsiaOne/Kwok Kar Peng

Finally, at close to 3pm, Go-eun — who just turned 31 on July 2 — appeared before us with a small entourage. She got briefed by the crew, changed her shoes and jumped promptly into the action. Again, no spoilers: we aren't saying what her exact scenes are. But 30 minutes later... » READ MORE

4. 'Hopefully I can retire earlier': This 22-year-old woman opened a nasi lemak store and a bolo bun cafe within a year

Instagram/championflagship

Compared to Champion Bolo Bun, Dickson Nasi Lemak has quite a different concept, but Loyi says that she did it because she didn't want to be known as a one-trick pony. "The media was portraying me as a baker and a young girl who was... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com