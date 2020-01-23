Daily roundup: Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds

"The reality is that Mr Li is now facing some serious questions in the hearing, and it is obvious that he knows that his conduct will not stand up to scrutiny," the AGC said in a statement on Thursday... » READ MORE

2. ​Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rainer Cheung

According to Singapore's Mount Alvernia Hospital, we shouldn't even be eating it more than "once or twice a month", especially if we tend to make poor choices with regard to the soup and ingredients... » READ MORE

3. Najib: I'm not stupid

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has denied keeping former CEO-turned-fugitive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil in SRC International Sdn Bhd to facilitate the movement of funds between accounts, the High Court heard... » READ MORE

4. Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts

Experts say that surgical masks can help reduce the spread of the virus and are more practical for the general public to use. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Surgical masks can help reduce the spread of the virus and are more practical for the general public to use... » READ MORE