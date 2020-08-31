Daily roundup: Liu Yifei says she's treated like 'one of the guys' in Mulan - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Liu Yifei on playing Mulan: The men treat me like 'one of the guys'

With her soft and feminine features, one might expect actress Liu Yifei to have a hard time disguising herself as a man for her titular role in Disney's live-action film Mulan... » READ MORE

2. Firebake in Katong ceases operations - the latest in a string of 2020 F&B closures

PHOTO: Instagram/firebakesg

The restaurant in Katong that was well-known for its wood-fired oven and baked breads announced that it had ceased operations permanently on August 28... » READ MORE

3. Employer who wrote viral post about millennial job seekers says he's a victim of doxxing

PHOTO: The New Paper

The difference of opinions got so bad that he apparently got doxxed, he said — his residential address was even uncovered and circulated online... » READ MORE

4. Plane lands at Changi Airport wearing 'mask'

PHOTO: Changi Airport Group

The special livery covers the nose of the plane with straps highlighting a message appropriate to current times: "Not without my mask."... » READ MORE