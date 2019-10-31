Daily roundup: Local drivers spooked by 'ghost' in red traditional robes - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
The lady stood motionless along the road with a traditional paper umbrella in hand... » READ MORE
2. 'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Rescuers are scouring the flanks of Japan's Mount Fuji after a climber live-streamed an accident that may have resulted in his death... » READ MORE
3. 10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
By the time he was busted, he had bought over 60 sets of game character 'skins' that range from 48 to 200 yuan per set... » READ MORE
4. Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
If you have an old note in a rare denomination, it probably can fetch the most value... » READ MORE