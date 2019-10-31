Daily roundup: Local drivers spooked by 'ghost' in red traditional robes - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out

The lady stood motionless along the road with a traditional paper umbrella in hand... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain

Last moments before the video stops on a frozen frame and the climber's camera stops recording. PHOTO: Twitter/ponapona979

Rescuers are scouring the flanks of Japan's Mount Fuji after a climber live-streamed an accident that may have resulted in his death... » READ MORE

3. 10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'​

PHOTO: China Press

By the time he was busted, he had bought over 60 sets of game character 'skins' that range from 48 to 200 yuan per set... » READ MORE

4. Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?

PHOTO: Instagram/old_singapore_note_collector

If you have an old note in a rare denomination, it probably can fetch the most value... » READ MORE

'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
