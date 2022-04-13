Daily roundup: Losing hair? You might need a 'scalp detox' and here's what it entails — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Heading back to the office soon? Time to shower love on your neglected tresses

Think of the scalp as your hair's foundation: If it is unhealthy, whatever grows out of it won't be in the best state either... » READ MORE

2. Wang Lei offers cash reward for missing 22-year-old Malaysian woman

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

He promised RM10,000 (S$3,200) to anyone who had news of Chia's whereabouts.... » READ MORE

3. Crypto mining rigs discovered in NUS UTown hostel, student asked to remove equipment

PHOTO: Reddit Singapore

They consume very high levels of energy and emit unusually large amounts of heat... » READ MORE

4. Man accuses another for scratching his car over lot at East Coast Park, but netizens say that may not be the full story

PHOTO: Facebook/Wilfred Kang

"He gave up the lot but came back, 15 minutes after I left, to scratch my car with a hex key."... » READ MORE

