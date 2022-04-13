Daily roundup: Losing hair? You might need a 'scalp detox' and here's what it entails — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Heading back to the office soon? Time to shower love on your neglected tresses
Think of the scalp as your hair's foundation: If it is unhealthy, whatever grows out of it won't be in the best state either... » READ MORE
2. Wang Lei offers cash reward for missing 22-year-old Malaysian woman
He promised RM10,000 (S$3,200) to anyone who had news of Chia's whereabouts.... » READ MORE
3. Crypto mining rigs discovered in NUS UTown hostel, student asked to remove equipment
They consume very high levels of energy and emit unusually large amounts of heat... » READ MORE
4. Man accuses another for scratching his car over lot at East Coast Park, but netizens say that may not be the full story
"He gave up the lot but came back, 15 minutes after I left, to scratch my car with a hex key."... » READ MORE
