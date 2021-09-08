Daily roundup: Malaysian PE teacher builds assistive frame, allowing visually-impaired students to run freely in viral video — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Malaysian PE teacher builds assistive frame, allowing visually-impaired students to run freely in viral video
"It is exactly like a supermarket trolley," he said with a laugh in the post, adding that his student was... » READ MORE
2. 'Dear Singapore, I need your help': American posts YouTube video searching for mystery good Samaritan
Travis, who moved to Singapore from Washington DC, went on to explain that he had been walking home with... » READ MORE
3. Maskless man smokes and consumes soft drink in MRT viral video
In an Instagram video uploaded on Monday (Sept 6), a man wearing a black t-shirt sat in the train and took regular puffs of his cigarette - all while sipping... » READ MORE
4. Young Hong Kong actors deny getting arrested for having sex with 14-year-old girl
Hong Kong police revealed that a 24-year-old man was arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old girl. It was rumoured that the man's surname was Chan, and he was an actor who "recently appeared in a drama series"... » READ MORE
