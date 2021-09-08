Daily roundup: Malaysian PE teacher builds assistive frame, allowing visually-impaired students to run freely in viral video — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian PE teacher builds assistive frame, allowing visually-impaired students to run freely in viral video

"It is exactly like a supermarket trolley," he said with a laugh in the post, adding that his student was... » READ MORE

2. 'Dear Singapore, I need your help': American posts YouTube video searching for mystery good Samaritan

PHOTO: YouTube/American in Singapore

Travis, who moved to Singapore from Washington DC, went on to explain that he had been walking home with... » READ MORE

3. Maskless man smokes and consumes soft drink in MRT viral video

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/sgfollowsall

In an Instagram video uploaded on Monday (Sept 6), a man wearing a black t-shirt sat in the train and took regular puffs of his cigarette - all while sipping... » READ MORE

4. Young Hong Kong actors deny getting arrested for having sex with 14-year-old girl

From left: Darryl Chan, Rio Chan, Hugo Chan

PHOTO: Instagram/zin_ho, Instagram/riocyf, Instagram/hugofunlife

Hong Kong police revealed that a 24-year-old man was arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old girl. It was rumoured that the man's surname was Chan, and he was an actor who "recently appeared in a drama series"... » READ MORE

