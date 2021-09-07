Maskless man smokes and consumes soft drink in MRT viral video

Being seen taking public transport without a mask while drinking a bottle of Coke and smoking a cigarette is a combo not many would try.

One man, however, was recently caught in a viral video making its rounds on social media.

In an Instagram video uploaded on Monday (Sept 6), a man wearing a black t-shirt sat in the MRT and took regular puffs of his cigarette – all while sipping on his bottle of sugary drink every now and then.

In that post, the video has been viewed over 45,000 times on Instagram. It is unknown when the video was recorded.

The 90-second clip began with the train announcer confirming the location of the incident, on the East-West Line near Buona Vista station. Throughout the video, the man did not seem to realise the degree of his unlawful behaviour.

From the short clip, it seemed that commuters around him chose not to confront the man which got an Instagram user mildly upset.

Others in the comments section were amused instead, choosing instead to reference Lil Nas X's feud with Tony Hawk, and lyrics from Travis Scott's massive hit.

Under the Rapid Transit Systems Act, no food or drink is to be consumed in MRT trains and stations. Offenders will be issued a fine of up to $500. For those caught smoking in any part of the railway premises where smoking is expressly prohibited, they will be slapped with heftier fines – up to $1,000.

On May 9, a similar incident occurred on the East-West Line when a British man was arrested for refusing to wear a mask while on the MRT train.

According to media reports, the 40-year-old was sentenced to six weeks in prison.

The former recruitment consultant was deported after he was released from prison on Aug 18.

