Daily roundup: Malaysians rickrolled by Covid-19 tracing app glitch - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'You've tested positive': Malaysians rickrolled by Covid-19 tracing app glitch

The last thing you'd expect when receiving an email or notification from a Covid-19 tracing app is Rick Astley's face staring back at you... » READ MORE

2. Felicia Chin lies in coffin for the first time, gets $20 ang bao to ward off misfortune

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube

On the latest episode of Mediacorp web series Just Swipe Lah, host Juin Teh visited the set of upcoming series Leave No Soul Behind and Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories to get the tea from local celebrities on their paranormal encounters... » READ MORE

3. This made my day: Good Samaritans work together to flip overturned car after accident in Sembawang

PHOTO: Stomp

When an accident happens, just a few seconds could be the difference between life and death... » READ MORE

4. New allegations of workplace abuse against NOC's Sylvia Chan from purported current and former employees

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Just when we thought that allegations surrounding Night Owl Cinematics' (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan were over after she addressed bullying allegations in an Instagram post last Wednesday (Oct 13), more people have come forward... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com